Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Oscar-winning 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' is all set to make its global streaming debut on Max on May 23.

The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, May 24, reported Deadline.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, 'Mickey 17' adapts the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

'Mickey 17' is Bong's first feature since 'Parasite', which became the highest-grossing Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

The film is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of 'The Martian' and 'Dark Matter'.

Robert Pattinson plays an "expendable" -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise an ice planet, who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Each time he dies, his consciousness is transferred into a new, cloned body, allowing him to continue his perilous duties. The plot thickens when he comes face to face with his successor, the identical-looking Mickey 18.

The story follows unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job... to die, for a living, as per Deadline.

The film also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced it alongside director Bong and Dooho Choi, with Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins executive producing, reported Deadline. (ANI)

