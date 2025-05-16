Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The fourth installment of the "Dhamaal" franchise will be released in theatres on Eid 2026, the makers said on Friday.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are all returning for the movie, being directed by Indra Kumar, a press release said.

"Dhamaal 4", which promises to be a laugh riot, will also star Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai, following the first schedule in Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The franchise started with 2007's "Dhamaal" and was followed by two more films -- "Double Dhamaal" (2009) and "Total Dhamaal" (2019).

"Dhamaal 4" is produced by Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

