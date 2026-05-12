Entertainment News | Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard Join 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho's First Animation Movie 'Ally'

Los Angeles [US], May 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, best known for his groundbreaking 'Parasite', has lined up an impressive voice cast for his much-awaited animated feature 'Ally'.

According to Variety, Hollywood A-listers Bradley Cooper, Ayo Edebiri, Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard, Rachel House, Alex Jayne Go, and Werner Herzog have been cast for the film.

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The announcement was made on Tuesday, on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, with newcomer Alex Jayne Go leading the cast unveil.

The development came alongside Neon's signing on to release the film in North American theatres in 2027, marking the indie label's reunion with Bong after the release of 2019's 'Parasite'.

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A Bong Joon Ho directorial, 'Ally' follows the story of a curious and endearing piglet squid 'Ally' who lives in the uncharted depths of the South Pacific Ocean. In the film, Ally dreams of seeing the sun one day and becoming a star of a wildlife documentary.

However, things take a different turn when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, throwing her peaceful world into danger. Alongside a few loyal, yet unlikely companions, Ally is led into an extraordinary journey that will take her all the way to the surface.

The film will be produced by Seo Woo-sik and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. It is set to be released later that year.

Notably, 'Ally' can be described as Bong's first foray into 3D animated filmmaking - his passion project that he has been developing since 2019.

Details surrounding the characters to be played by the announced Hollywood actors are yet to be revealed. (ANI)

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