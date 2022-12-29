British actor satirist John Bird, best known for his role in The Bremner, Bird and Fortune died at the age of 86. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the news of his demise was confirmed by his representatives, The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star passed away "peacefully" on Christmas Eve at a care home in West Sussex, UK. The 16-season run of Vera Productions' Bremner, Bird and Fortune on Channel 4 in the UK concluded in 2008. Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dies at 31 Due to Asthma Attack.

His long-time comedy partner Rory Bremner led the tributes, writing on Twitter he was "deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment." Bremner urged people to view Bird and John Fortunes' comedy sketch interviews, in which they played members of the establishment, "and ask yourself if it's ever been more beautifully done." "I used to watch from the wings and marvel at how the two friends made it look so effortless, so blissfully funny, their skill and enjoyment in the moment making light of the seriously detailed research that went into each piece," he added.

As per a report by Deadline, Bird also worked with Fortune and Bremner on Rory Bremner, Who Else? for Channel 4 and the BBC's Now Something Else. Fortune passed away at 74 on New Year's Eve 2013. "Lord knows, satire has missed them this last decade and now that loss is permanent," said Bremner. "John may not have felt he got his life right, but by god he got it written." Mike Hodges Dies at 90; Director Was Best Known for Flash Gordon, Get Carter and More.

If you do one thing today, watch one of his interview sketches with John Fortune and ask yourself if it’s ever been more beautifully done. RIP George Parr. 💔2/4 — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) December 28, 2022

What a wonderful and humble human - he always joined in with the local 'roving' neighbour dinners - always generously brought 6 bottles of wine but didn't touch a drop...will miss him walking around the lane RIP — julie (@juliejools27) December 28, 2022

Bird and Fortune first crossed paths at Cambridge University, when he was a member of the renowned Cambridge Footlights Revue alongside Peter Cook and other students. Throughout his career, he has worked at the Royal Court Theatre, appeared in the fantasy comedy Jabberwocky, the UK comedies Yes, Prime Minister, and One Foot in the Grave, and played Professor Plum in the television version of the board game Cluedo. He also made guest appearances on Jonathan Creek, Inspector Morse, and Midsomer Murders, three well-known British detective series.

According to Deadline, Bird is survived by his wife Libby and two stepsons.

