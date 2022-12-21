Mike Hodges has unfortunately passed away at the age of 90, although his cause of death has not been revealed. The director was best known for his hardcore gangster films like Get Carter, Pulp, Croupier and more. His final film was I'll Sleep When I'm Dead in 2003. Stuart Margolin Dies at 82: American Actor Was Known for His Roles in The Rockford Files, Death Wish, Bret Maverick Among Others.

View Tweet Here:

RIP Mike Hodges - director of Brit classics Get Carter, Pulp, Croupier, Flash Gordon. pic.twitter.com/ddzc9iA2RJ — Little White Lies (@LWLies) December 21, 2022

