Entertainment News | Brendan Fraser Teases Return for New 'The Mummy' Sequel, Says Original Cast Will Reunite

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): Actor Brendan Fraser has confirmed that a new sequel in 'The Mummy' franchise is in development and hinted that the original cast will reunite for the project, according to People.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', Fraser shared details about the upcoming film and said fans can expect a return to the spirit of the original movies.

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"Well, we're gonna get the band back together -- the only way to do it, right? So, we're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for the last 20-whatever years," Fraser said, as per the outlet.

According to earlier reports by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser and actress Rachel Weisz are expected to reprise their roles in the sequel, which will reportedly be directed by filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

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The directing duo are known for films including 'Ready or Not', the recent 'Scream' reboots and 'Abigail'.

While plot details and a release date remain undisclosed, Fraser hinted that the production may revisit iconic filming locations from the earlier movies.

"I was hopeful for a long while," Fraser said of the sequel, before adding, "Other Mummy movies got made..."

"What we're gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations ... I should probably stop talking like this before I give anything away. However, I know that -- please wish me luck. I'm doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape," he added.

The franchise began with 'The Mummy', directed by Stephen Sommers, followed by 'The Mummy Returns'. Fraser returned for 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor', though Weisz's role was recast with actress Maria Bello, according to People.

A reboot starring Tom Cruise was released in 2017 but failed to make a major impact at the box office.

Fraser also shared that he recently visited The Mummy ride at Universal Studios as part of preparing to revisit the character.

In recent years, the actor has enjoyed a major career resurgence, winning the Academy Award in 2023 for his performance in The Whale.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Fraser reflected on Cruise's reboot of The Mummy, saying it was "too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."

"The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary. I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times," Fraser had said, according to People. (ANI)

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