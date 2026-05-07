‘Insult to Tamil Nadu’: Kamal Haasan Stands With Thalapathy Vijay, Strongly Backs TVK Chief To Form Government (View Post)

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Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan has come out in support of actor and politician Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu assembly elections. On Thursday, Kamal took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he also lauded the political maturity of M K Stalin. Chinmayi Sripada Questions Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK Party After Member’s Arrest on Sexual Assault Charges, Says ‘No Hope Left’ (View Post).

He wrote in Tamil, “In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently. This outcome is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu. My brother, Mr. @mkstalin has announced, ‘We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition’. I respect his political maturity. Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr. @TVKVijayHQ , has won 108 seats”.

Kamal Haasan Backs Vijay's Claim to Form Government in Tamil Nadu

“Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy. In the S.R. Bommai case, the Supreme Court has clearly stated, ‘Majority must be proven in the Legislative Assembly, not in Raj Bhavan’. What I am speaking is not party politics. This is the policy voice of an Indian citizen. The verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu must be respected (sic)”, he added. ‘Let Vijay Form the Government’: Prakash Raj Backs TVK Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama (Watch Video).

Vijay’s party won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. The majority mark in Tamil Nadu is 118 seats, and the actor needs support from 10 MLAs to form the government. Vijay’s election win marked a historic win in the state given it fought its elections and emerged as the single largest party.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Kamal Haasan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).