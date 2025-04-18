London [UK], April 18 (ANI): British soccer player Joe Thompson has passed away after multiple battles with cancer. He was 36.

Thompson's wife, Chantelle, revealed on Instagram that the soccer star died on Thursday, April 17, after being diagnosed with cancer three times, as per People.

"Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, he was at home where he wanted to be in a beautiful peaceful setting surrounded by his family when he transitioned," Chantelle wrote alongside a photograph of Thompson.

"Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds," she continued. "He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother, friend & father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joe's love every single day."

"He held on to his plans for the future to continue that legacy but It's now time for him to rest up and watch over us from heaven," she noted. "I know he will be deeply missed by everyone and the world will not be the same without his contagious energy. Long may his legacy and impact live on," she concluded.

The sports star was born in Bath, England. He attended Manchester United's Academy from the age of nine and played for several professional soccer teams, including Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Southport and Bury, before finishing his career at Rochdale. (ANI)

