Chennai, April 18: The makers of director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited explosive action entertainer 'Thug Life', featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, on Friday released 'Jinguchaa', the first single from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs. At a grand event organised at the Kalaivanar Arangam, the makers released the first single of the film in the presence of distributors of the film and media persons from across the country.

'Jinguchaa', the first single that has lyrics by Kamal Haasan, has been set to tune by Oscar winner A. R Rahman. It has been rendered by Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan and Adithya RK. A special screening for the media showed that the song appears during a wedding that takes place in the film. Sanya Malhotra and Silambarasan deliver a delightful dance performance in the song, which also has Kamal Haasan shaking a leg at the end. ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan Unveils First Look and Announces Release Date for Upcoming Film on His 70th Birthday (View Poster).

The first single launch event was attended by director Mani Ratnam, music director A R Rahman, actors Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami among others. It was disclosed that the film's full-fledged audio launch is to take place on May 16. This apart, a musical event is also to take place in Australia as well and the entire 'Thug Life' team is expected to participate in it. AR Rahman Reveals How News About His Personal Life Affects His Mental State.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which has triggered immense excitement as it will only be the second film after Nayagan in which Mani Ratnam is working with Kamal Haasan. The two legends are coming together for this film after a period of 36 years. It may be recalled that director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described this film as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph." The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It will have editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.

