Britney Spears who has been feuding back and forth on social media with her ex-husband Kevin Federline has recieved support from singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez. According to Fox News, Lopez took to her Instagram story to share Spears' now-deleted Instagram post where she is embracing her "freedom" and "independence" post conservatorship. "Stay [strong]," Lopez wrote adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, 'Halftime'. Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline Over Claims That Her Sons Are Avoiding the Singer Over Her Nude Insta Pics (View Posts).

She also shared an image with Spears from the early 2000s. "You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice," Lopez said in the documentary, which resonated with Spears. "I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind," Spears wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post.

Lopez's support comes on the heels of Spears' public battle with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean and Jayden. The duo got married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Though Spears has not yet addressed the footage, her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News, slamming Federline for posting the videos and for his explosive interview with a news outlet. Rosengart noted that Spears will "not tolerate bullying in any area." Britney Spears Reacts to the Claims Made by Her Former Partner Kevin Federline That Her Kids Don’t Want To See Her.

He concluded, "We urge Mr Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one." As per Fox News, Federline's Instagram post was in response to Spears' since-deleted post in which she said her sons decided not to visit her during her conservatorship and it "knocked the breath out of me."

