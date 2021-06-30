Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Britney Spears, who gave an emotional plea to a judge last week to be released from her conservatorship, is currently on a vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The singer is focusing on her "mental and physical health" as she gets a break from her conservatorship battle during a vacation in Hawaii.

Britney and Sam are getting plenty of beach time in Maui, but made sure to hit the gym for a workout, which Sam documented on his Instagram account. In a video, the pair show their muscles in a mirror while Spears walks on the treadmill.

"Team flex over here," he captioned the post.

Britney reshared the video on her Instagram Story and added that she's making exercise a priority.

"Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point," the singer wrote.

As per People magazine, the celebrity couple flew to Hawaii a day after Britney's virtual court appearance to ask for an end to her conservatorship.

"Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It's her favorite place. She can't get enough. She would move there if she could," a source told the outlet.

The source added, "Sam has a career in L.A. though so it would be hard for him to move."

"This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together," the source further shared.

In her emotional statement on last Wednesday, Britney said that she wants to marry and have a child with Sam but cannot, due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children -- any more children," the singer alleged.

The judge told the singer that she needs to file a formal motion to end her conservatorship. During the court hearing, Britney was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.

Sam, who posted a photo of himself wearing a "Free Britney" t-shirt after her hearing, told People magazine in February that he supports the songstress in her push to be released from her conservatorship.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said.

He added, "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney's father Jamie Spears has controversially been at the head of the conservatorship since it began in 2008. His attorney has repeatedly said he loves his daughter, but Britney, who pays all of her father's legal fees against her will, per the terms of the conservatorship, described her arrangement to the judge as "abusive." The singer still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship. (ANI)

