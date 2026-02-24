Meerut, February 24: Six people, including a woman and five children, died after a fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut, officials said here on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said to ANI that police received information about the fire and immediately launched a rescue operation. "We received information that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... The six people rescued, one woman and five children, have died. One woman is being treated. We are being told that the fire started due to an electrical appliance," he said. Massive Fire Breaks out at Plastic Factory in UP's Hapur; No Casualties Reported.

Six Dead After Fire Breaks Out in Meerut

#Meerut लिसाड़ी गेट इलाके में कपड़ा कारोबारी के घर में आग लगने से 6 की मौत, आग में जलकर मरने वालों में दो 6-6 महीने के बच्चे भी, रूखसार, महविश 12 साल की भी मौत 4 साल के हम्माद, 3 साल के अद्दस की भी जलकर मौत। घटना के वक्त घर का मुखिया नमाज पढ़ने गया था घर में आग लगने का कारण अभी… pic.twitter.com/V3EINkqAx7 — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) February 23, 2026

Meerut District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh said that, prima facie, the blaze appears to have been caused by an electrical appliance. "Information was received that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... Prima facie, it seems that the fire broke out due to an electrical appliance... Six people have died, including a woman aged 25 years... The children were brought dead," the DM said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)