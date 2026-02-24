Mumbai, February 24: KTM India has expanded the aesthetic appeal of its popular entry-level performance motorcycle, the 200 Duke, by introducing a fourth colour variant. The new "Atlantic Blue" shade has been launched at a price of INR 194,000 (ex-showroom), aligning it with the existing price points of the current colour palette.

The introduction of this new hue marks a shift from the predominantly monochrome options previously available for the model. Until now, the 200 Duke was limited to combinations of grey and black paired with the brand's signature orange, making the Atlantic Blue a more vibrant addition for prospective buyers. Jawa 42 New Ivory Colour Variant Launched in India; Check Price, What's New.

Design and Aesthetic Updates

The Atlantic Blue variant was officially unveiled via KTM’s social media channels, showcasing a design that retains the brand's aggressive visual identity. While the primary bodywork—including the tank extensions and front mudguard—is finished in blue, KTM has maintained its trademark orange highlights.

These orange accents are featured prominently on the fuel tank graphics, the headlight surrounds, and the exposed subframe. To provide a balanced contrast, the motorcycle’s alloy wheels and lower engine components continue to feature a matte black treatment, ensuring the new colour scheme remains cohesive with the Duke’s "Ready to Race" styling.

Engine and Performance Specifications

Despite the visual refresh, the KTM 200 Duke remains mechanically identical to its predecessors. It continues to be powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. This powerplant delivers a maximum output of 25hp and 19.3Nm of peak torque, providing the sharp acceleration the model is known for.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and sits within the proven trellis frame. The hardware remains premium for its segment, featuring WP Apex upside-down (USD) forks at the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear, catering to both city commuting and spirited weekend riding.

Features and Safety Equipment

The 200 Duke continues to offer a comprehensive set of features, including an LED headlamp and a digital LCD instrument cluster that provides real-time data such as gear position, fuel efficiency, and service reminders. The motorcycle also retains its underbelly exhaust system, which contributes to its centralised mass and distinct acoustic profile. Bajaj Auto To Launch 8 New Motorcycles by Mid-2026; New 125cc-250cc Brand and Pulsar Refresh Confirmed

For braking performance, the bike is equipped with a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. The inclusion of the Atlantic Blue option is expected to boost the model's competitiveness in the sub-200cc performance segment, where it rivals the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

