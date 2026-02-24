New York, February 24: A high school secretary in Indiana, US, is facing felony charges after authorities say her husband found her in bed having s*x with an 18-year-old student on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Newly released video shows 31-year-old Alicia Hughes admitting to the relationship during questioning.

Alicia Hughes, a married mother, was arrested following the incident. Investigators later revealed that a second teenage boy, 17, also accused her of engaging in sexual activity with him on multiple occasions. The second victim claimed that he and the woman had s*x five times. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Charged After Husband Finds Her Having S*x With Student, Probe Reveals Affair With Another.

School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student

NEW: High school secretary Alicia Hughes caught by husband in bed with a student on Valentine's Day, admits to relationship in newly released footage. The 31-year-old Indiana mom admitted to the relationship before admitting to another relationship with a different teen. The… pic.twitter.com/CvRdAwGZ2j — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2026

Husband Caught Wife Having S*x With Student on Valentine’s Day

According to reports, Hughes’ husband confronted her after discovering her with the student at their home on February 14. In police footage cited by multiple outlets, Hughes acknowledged the relationship and stated, “This is the third time that I’ve been with him.” She claimed that no physical contact occurred before the teen turned 18. Shortly after the incident, her husband filed for divorce.

Following Hughes’ arrest, authorities said another 17-year-old male student reported having sexual encounters with her approximately five times. Under Indiana law, sexual conduct between school employees and students, even those who are 18, can constitute a criminal offense due to the position of authority held by school staff. Investigators have not publicly detailed how long the alleged relationships lasted. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

During questioning, Hughes reportedly claimed she had been “physically and mentally” abused by her husband. It is unclear whether those allegations are part of any separate investigation. Hughes is now facing felony charges that could carry a sentence of up to six years in prison if convicted. The case remains under investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).