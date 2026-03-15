Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Hollywood icon Cameron Diaz was spotted filming her latest project in the West Village recently, marking a significant milestone in her high-profile return to the silver screen.

As per People magazine, the 53-year-old actress, who recently ended a decade-long hiatus, was photographed on location outside the Olive Tree Cafe & Comedy Cellar for an upcoming, as-yet-untitled romantic comedy.

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Directed by Stephen Merchant, the Amazon MGM Studios production features Diaz as a struggling stand-up comedian desperate for health insurance.

She enters a business-like "fake marriage" with a workaholic British hotelier, played by the 51-year-old Merchant, who needs a wife for appearances. Predictably, the professional arrangement soon evolves into an unexpected romance.

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During the recent shoot, Diaz was seen sporting blonde curls, a long black leather coat, a scarf, and black lace-up boots, as per People magazine.

The project is the latest in a busy slate for Diaz, who stepped away from the industry following her 2014 role as Miss Hannigan in Annie.

During her ten-year break, Diaz focused on her personal life, marrying Benji Madden and welcoming two children, Raddix and Cardinal.

In a 2021 interview on Kevin Hart's talk show, Hart to Heart, Diaz explained that she paused her career to make her life more "manageable" and to focus on parts of her life she wasn't "touching" or "managing" due to the demands of stardom, as per People magazine.

Her official return began with the Netflix action-comedy 'Back in Action' alongside Jamie Foxx, released in January 2025. During a promotional appearance on The Graham Norton Show that same month, Diaz expressed gratitude for her second act in the industry.

"That the door was even open for me after a decade was amazing," she remarked, adding that she would feel like a "fool" not to engage with the privilege of filmmaking again, as per People magazine.

Fans have much to look forward to beyond this romantic comedy. Diaz is set to star in the Netflix film 'Bad Day,' playing a single mother facing a disastrous day, and will reprise her beloved voice role as Princess Fiona in 'Shrek 5', currently scheduled for a June 30, 2027, release. (ANI)

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