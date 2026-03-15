New Delhi, March 15: TVK president Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its inquiry on Sunday in connection with the 2025 Karur stampede case. On September 27, last year, during the public outreach programme of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.

The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe.

Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. Karur Stampede Case: After Nearly 7-Hour CBI Grilling, TVK Chief Vijay to Appear Again at Later Date; Granted Pongal Exemption.

The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities. One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.

The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police. Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Moves TN Court Seeking the Right To Stay in Actor’s Neelankarai House, Hearing on April 20.

The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)