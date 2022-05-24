Hollywood star Woody Harrelson's latest movie, Triangle of Sadness, recently received an impressive eight-minute standing ovation at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. Variety reported that the overwhelming response topped the reception of any other film at the festival so far, including Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'. The Simpsons Season Finale Takes a Dig at Fox News and Facebook.

'Triangle of Sadness', a dark comedy directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, follows a model and his influencer girlfriend, who embarks on a luxury cruise for the ultra-rich captained by Harrelson's Marxist character. At the film's Sunday premiere, there were such waves of applause that its director compared it to a crowd at a soccer match, according to Page Six. "What a wonderful screening. What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much," Ostlund told the audience at the premiere. Old Boy Park Chan-Wook is Back in Cannes Race After Six-Year Hiatus.

Harrelson, over the weekend, became Ostlund's fan, telling reporters that the film's making was a "revitalizing" experience, and vowed to be in the director's next film, whether he wants him or not. "He can make you extremely uncomfortable. He makes you think. He can give you a sense of meaning like there was a purpose to seeing the film -- and perhaps more importantly, he makes you laugh throughout. Which is quite a trick," Harrelson said, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)