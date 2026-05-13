Entertainment News | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt's Dreamy Sculpted Silhouette Serves Grace at Red Carpet

Cannes [France], May 13 (ANI): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her red carpet arrival in a sculpted corseted silhouette at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026.

On the opening day of the film festival, Alia Bhatt donned the fashion designer Tamara Ralph's ensemble, which featured a sculpted corseted silhouette, plunging neckline, sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her.

Also Read | Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding and Reception Photos and Videos: 'Shaadi Mubarak' Actress Weds Cinematographer Harshad Gaikwad (Watch).

The 'Jigra' actress complemented her outfit with the Golconda Rose jewellery, which is a celebration of Amrapali's legacy and Jaipur's timeless craftsmanship.

According to the press note, the Golconda Rose is a handcrafted white gold high jewellery creation featuring 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, a 5.53 carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, and 20 carats of finely set diamonds.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Brings Dreamy Riviera Elegance to Cannes 2026 in Hand-Painted Couture (See Pics).

To elevate her look, Alia Bhatt chose Chopard's earrings and rings for the day. The actress has arrived at the event to represent L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her opening day look at the Cannes Film Festival. In one of the snaps, the actress was also seen greeting her fans and the photographers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYP2tjhk53V/?

Before arriving on the red carpet, the actor stepped out in a dreamy couture ensemble that looked less like a gown and more like a moving watercolour painting.

Offering a much romantic and unmistakably cinematic vibe, Alia's look perfectly captured the effortless elegance - something that Cannes has been known for.

Alia Bhatt chose a structured corset-style bodice gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline from the shelves of designer Yash Patil's 'That Antique Piece'.

In the shades of muted sage-green tones with intricate botanical embroidery, the outfit also carried a hand-painted homage to the Riviera, which seamlessly blended into the voluminous skirt below.

The actor went on to style the look with a minimalist approach, pairing the gown with a softly undone low bun, luminous skin, subtle makeup, and Chopard's delicate jewellery that allowed the outfit to remain the focal point.

Neutral mules from Manolo Blahnik completed her look effortlessly. Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the snap from the evening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYPKA5xDJ7V/?

The actor has returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious festival last year, turning heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown. (ANI)

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has begun on May 12 and will run till May 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)