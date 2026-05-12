Alia Bhatt Brings Dreamy Riviera Elegance to Cannes 2026 in Hand-Painted Couture (See Pics)

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Cannes, May 12: Marking her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt traded the conventional red-carpet glamour for something which appeared far more poetic. Posing against the sparkling blue waters of the French Riviera, the actor stepped out in a dreamy couture ensemble that looked less like a gown and more like a moving watercolour painting.

Offering a much romantic and unmistakably cinematic vibe, Alia's look perfectly captured the effortless elegance - something that Cannes has been known for. For Cannes 2026, Alia Bhatt chose a structured corset-style bodice gown with delicate spaghetti straps and a soft sweetheart neckline from the shelves of designer Yash Patil's 'That Antique Piece'. Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt Arrives in France, Shares In-Flight Picture (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In the shades of muted sage-green tones with intricate botanical embroidery, the outfit also carried a hand-painted homage to the Riviera, which seamlessly blended into the voluminous skirt below. The actor went on to style the look with a minimalist approach, pairing the gown with a softly undone low bun, luminous skin, subtle makeup, and Chopard's delicate jewellery that allowed the outfit to remain the focal point.

Neutral mules from Manolo Blahnik completed her look effortlessly. Rhea Kapoor, the stylist for Alia's Cannes look, shared glimpses of the actor, along with details on her ensemble. Alia took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her Cannes appearance. "CANNES 2026," she wrote. Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan – List of Indian Celebs Expected To Rule Red Carpet.

Earlier on Monday, the actor offered fans a stylish glimpse into her journey to the French Riviera through a playful Instagram story shared while travelling. The Instagram update arrives shortly after Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Sunday, departing for France to attend the festival. She was photographed in a chic airport ensemble featuring a black long coat layered over a white tank top, paired with jeans and boots as she prepared for her international departure.

The actor has returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious festival last year, turning heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown.

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