Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Actor Carey Mulligan is in negotiations to join Greta Gerwig's upcoming 'Narnia' movie, based on the beloved fantasy novels by CS Lewis.

According to Deadline, the film, which will be released on Netflix, is an adaptation of 'The Magician's Nephew', the sixth novel in the series.

Mulligan will reportedly play the mother of Digory, one of the film's young protagonists.

The cast also includes Daniel Craig as Digory's uncle, Meryl Streep as the lion Aslan, and Emma Mackey as the White Witch.

Production on the film is expected to begin next year, with a planned release on Netflix in 2026.

The movie will have an exclusive two-week IMAX global run for Thanksgiving 2026 before its debut on the streamer.

Gerwig was hired to write and direct the film in 2020 as part of Netflix's development of new series and film projects based on The Chronicles of Narnia.

The film promises to bring a fresh take to the classic story, with Gerwig's signature style and vision.

Mulligan has recently appeared in several critically acclaimed films, including 'Maestro', 'Saltburn', and 'Spaceman'.

She will next be seen starring in the second season of Netflix's hit series 'Beef', alongside Oscar Isaac and Cailee Spaeny. (ANI)

