Entertainment News | 'Carry Me to My Grave' Novel Set for Movie Adaptation, Francis Lawrence to Direct

Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): Lionsgate studio has locked down rights to 'Carry Me to My Grave', a buzzy forthcoming novel from author Christopher Golden, as a development project for filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who is eyeing to direct and produce under his first-look deal with the studio, reported Deadline.

Lawrence's partner Cameron Maconomy will also produce, as will Scott Glassgold and his 12:01 Films production banner.

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Golden and Pete Donaldson will executive produce the film with Meredith Wieck and Pavan Kalidindi overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Phil Strina negotiated deals on behalf of the studio.

'Carry Me to My Grave' is described as a supernatural thrill ride following a man trying to protect his dead mother's body from the evil that is hunting it, reported Deadline.

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Lawrence appears to be the perfect fit for the material, as someone who has directed high-profile genre adaptations based on literary IP to great critical and commercial success, including 'I Am Legend', 'The Long Walk', and five 'Hunger Games' movies, including the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping, among them.

Lawrence is coming off the release of survival thriller 'The Long Walk', starring Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, an adaptation of the same-name Stephen King novel, which Lionsgate took to theatres last fall.

Coming up for release by the studio is his latest in the Hunger Games franchise, 'Sunrise on the Reaping', marking the second prequel following up the original hit dystopian trilogy by Suzanne Collins.

For the author Christopher Golden, 'Carry Me to My Grave' is the latest novel set up for adaptation, on the heels of 'Road of Bones' and 'The House of Last Resort'.

According to Deadline, Sony has 'Road of Bones', which Scott Derrickson will direct from a script written with C. Robert Cargill.

Amazon and Michael B Jordan's 'Outlier Society' have 'The House of Last Resort', which is adapted by author Golden himself, reported Deadline.

Also known for co-writing two Hellboy flicks, 'Hellboy' and 2024's 'The Crooked Man', the author Golden is the recipient of Bram Stoker and Shirley Jackson Awards, recognising his fiction.

Up next, Glassgold is set to enter production on Drew Hancock's adaptation of Query's novel 'My Wife and I Bought a Ranch' for Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline. (ANI)

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