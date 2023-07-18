Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday dropped an adorable birthday wish for his son Arik.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy. #happybirthdayarik."

He also posted a string of super cute pictures of himself with the little one.

One of the images shows Arik sitting on Arjun's shoulders.

Arjun's birthday post for Ark left netizens in awe.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Happy birthday Arik," actor-director Farhan Akhtar commented.

Arjun and model Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their Arik together. Gabriella and Arjun are currently expecting their second child together.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in an action film 'Dhaakad' opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol in the coming months. Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film 'Crakk'.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

