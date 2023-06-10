Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI): Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to share birthday wishes for actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna on his birthday.

In his special birthday wishes, he also mentioned about the teaser release of their upcoming action film, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' on Saturday.

"Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna wish you all the health, love and Happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser of #BhagvanthKesari today. #happybirthdaybalakrishna #bhagvanthkesari #teaserlaunch." he wrote.

Makers of the movie unveiled the details of the teaser release.The director of the film, Anil Ravipudi wrote, "Extremely proud to present our Hero, The one & only #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in & as #BhagavanthKesari #NBKLikeNeverBefore."

The official Instagram handle of Shine Screens wrote, "All set for the birthday blast of #NandamuriBalakrishna #BhagavanthKesari Massive Teaser Today at 10:19 AM #HappyBirthdayNBK."Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK108' is titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari'."

'Bhagavanth Kesari' is the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind actioner and the caption 'I Don't Care' indicate his unrestrained attitude.

The title logo is designed strikingly with the State Emblem of India (the Lion Capital of Ashoka) interleaved in it. Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look while donning an intense avatar. He wears a brown colour Kurta and formal pants with a stole wrapped around his neck.

Sitting on his knee, Balakrishna hits a weapon on the ground to his aggression.

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. This project is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

S Thaman composes tunes for the film, while C Ram Prasad takes care of the cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

The shoot is presently underway in Hyderabad and 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra). (ANI)

