Actor Alia Bhatt has conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session where a fan asked her to say something on Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav.

A user asked a question, "Elvish Yadav Ke Baare me Kuch bole” to which she replied, "Systummmm" with red heart emojis. Elvish, who is a big fan of the Raazi actor reacted to the post and reposted it on his Instagram Story. He wrote, "I Love You". Recently, YouTuber Elvish Yadav has lifted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy emerging as the winner of the season, beating Abhishek Malhan. Elvish Yadav: From Social Media Influencer to Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner - Here's All You Need to Know About Him.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Response

Alia Bhatt's Reaction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elvish entered the house as a wild card entry and his journey inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. Alia's sister and actor-producer Pooja Bhatt were among the top 5 finalists of this season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently gathered a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she starred opposite actor Ranveer Singh.

Helmed by Karan Johar the film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film has minted over Rs 200 crores at the box office globally. Also, she recently made her Hollywood debut with the action film Heart of Stone in which he was seen alongside actor Gal Gadot. The film is streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy Of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Walks With Prize Money Of Rs 25 Lakh.

She will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. An official release date of the film is still awaited.