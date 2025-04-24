Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has revealed the lucky girl who stole his heart at first sight and the lucky girl is none other than his daughter Arzoie.

On Thursday, Aparshakti posted an adorable and candid picture with his daughter Arzoie on Instagram.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan' Ending Explained: How Pranav Mohanlal's Cameo Creates a Major Loophole for Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Lucifer' Trilogy (SPOILER ALERT).

"FIRST SIGHT WALA LOVE," he captioned.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI1BnOzsB8m/

Also Read | ‘God Has a Plan For Us’: Justin Bieber’s Emotional Message on Instagram Has Fans Worrying (See Post).

Aparshakti's sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap reacts to the post and wrote, "Soo Cutee."

Netizens also chimmed in comment section witth sweet comments.

A user wrote, "Cuties."

Another fan commented, "Awwww,"

Aparshakti is married to Aakriti Ahuja on September 7, 2014. Arzoie was born to Aparshakti and Aakriti Ahuja on August 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti has released his new song, titled 'First Sight Wala Love' featuring Nikita Dutta.

Aparshakti showcases his multifaceted talent in the new track, where he has sung, composed, and written the music. The song beautifully encapsulates the innocence and thrill of first love, or "pehla pyaar", sure to strike a chord with listeners. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)