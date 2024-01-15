New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers of Chiyaan Vikram's film 'Thangalaan' announced the new release date of the project.

'Thangalaan' is a period drama that is visioned by storyteller Pa Ranjith. The film will be out in April 2024. Initially, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 26, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

Also Read | Mean Girls’ Avantika Vandanapu Had Once Acted With Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Ravi Teja; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hollywood’s New Indian Origin Actress!.

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "History awaits to be written in blood and gold #ThangalaanFromApril2024. #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti "

The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character are surely visible.

Also Read | From Minis to Midis and Maxis, All the Dresses that We’d Like to Steal From ‘Merry Christmas’ Actress Katrina Kaif’s Wardrobe.

Last year, a teaser for Thangalaan was released, giving us a glimpse of all the characters in a unique and different appearance. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)