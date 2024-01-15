Actress Avantika Vandanapu, who recently appeared in Hollywood's Mean Girls, shocked everyone with her drastic transformation. Mean Girls features Renee Rap, Angourie Rice and others in pivotal roles. Avantika, who is well known for her roles in hit Telugu films like Brahmotsavam and Premam, recently made waves after portraying Karen Shetty in Mean Girls. Before and after clips of the actress doing rounds on the internet left everyone shocked by her transformation. Mean Girls-The Musical: Avantika Vandanapu Has Been Cast In As Karen Smith In Tina Fey's Musical Adoption.

The grown-up Avantika has gained mixed reactions from her Indian fans. Few people praised her for her journey from Telugu cinema to Hollywood, while most of the fans were more thrilled about how the actress has grown over the years. Avantika has, however, received praise for her performance in Mean Girls. Mean Girls Musical: Lindsay Lohan Makes Surprise Appearance at NYC Premiere (Watch Video).

Here's all you need to know about Avantika Vandanapu:

Avantika's acting career started with Telugu movies like Brahmotsavam, Rarandoi Veerama, Premam, Agnyathavasi, Boomika and Mamanta. People have these early roles of the actress still deeply etched in their memories. And now, Avantika's portrayal of Karen Shetty has caught everyone's attention.

But for the ones wondering if Mean Girls was a direct jump for the actress from the Telugu industry, well, the answer is no. Before her much-spoken role in Mean Girls, Avantika had already acted in Disney's comedy musical Spin in 2021, followed by the comedy-drama Senior Year in 2022, with her most recent work being Mean Girls, released on January 12, 2024.

Her other Hollywood credits include Diary of A Future President, Kamala, Royal Detective and Moxie. Avantika grew up in California and is also the only child of her parents, Anupama Reddy, who is a Chartered Accountant and her father, Srikanth Vandanapu, who is a software engineer.

The young girl isn't all about just acting, Avantika is also a trained Kathak and Kuchipudi dancer. Her early life in India saw the actress learning various dance forms.

Telugu movie fans are spamming the internet, expressing their astonishment at the actress's journey from Telugu cinema to Hollywood. Well, we just hope that Avantika reaches far ahead in her career and brings laurels both to herself and her motherland.

