Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): Actor Christina Ricci recently shared that she doesn't want her son, Freddie, to follow in her footsteps and become a child actor. She appeared on the morning TV show and talked about her children's interest in entering the entertainment industry.

On Today, she was asked by Craig Melvin if she thinks her two kids son Freddie, 10, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen, and daughter Cleopatra, 3, whom she shares with Mark Hampton would ever follow her into the acting world, reported People.

"Well, my son Freddie likes to come to set. He's been on the set of Yellowjackets quite a lot," shared Ricci, adding, "He has his own chair. And he's been on set quite a lot and every time he's on set, he asks me if he can be a child actor," as per the outlet.

However, Ricci is not keen on her son entering the industry at such a young age. She said, "And I'm like, 'Who's going to take you because I have to work.' So, no. Because I'm like, 'Who's going to go with you?' I can't go with you." She further added, "But I think he would be a very good actor. He's very good at tricking me into things, you know, deception."

Ricci celebrated Freddie's 10th birthday in August with an adorable Instagram post. The mom of two shared several pictures of her son from throughout the years, including the cutest throwback photos.

"This absolutely gorgeous kid is 10 years old today. I love him more than I ever thought possible. Happy Birthday, Freddie.," the actress captioned the carousel," according to People.

In April, Ricci also participated in Freddie's field trip, and shared the "deafening" experience on her Instagram.

"I chaperoned a 4th grade field trip today. I'm permanently deaf in one ear from the bus ride," Ricci wrote in her caption, reported People. (ANI)

