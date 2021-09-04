Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) Actor Christopher Abbott is the latest addition to the cast of filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos next movie "Poor Things".

The "Catch-22" star will feature alongside Oscar winner Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef in the movie, reported Deadline.

The movie, which hails from Searchlight Pictures and Film4, is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name.

Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on "The Favourite", will adapt the script.

Gray's novel, which was published in 1992, is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian-era. It is described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring".

It follows Belle Baxter, a young woman (Stone) who is brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

Stone will produce the project along with Lanthimos and Element Pictures' Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.

Abbott was most recently seen in Aubrey Plaza-starrer "Black Bear" and "Possessor".

