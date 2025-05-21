Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Netflix has given the green light to an animated series based on the popular mobile game 'Clash of Clans'.

The untitled series will follow the adventures of a determined but overwhelmed Barbarian as he rallies a group of misfits to defend their village and navigate the absurd politics of war.

The show is set in the world of Supercell's 'Clash of Clans' and 'Clash Royale', and will be led by showrunner Fletcher Moules and head writer Ron Weiner.

Moules has previously worked with Supercell on animated videos for YouTube, which have garnered hundreds of millions of views.

ICON Creative Studio will handle animation for the series, as per Variety.

'Clash of Clans' and 'Clash Royale' have been wildly popular since their release, with over four billion downloads and 180 billion hours of gameplay, as reported by Variety.

The franchise's success has paved the way for this animated series, which promises to bring the game's humour and action to life in a new way.

This is the latest animated series order for Netflix, following the announcement of 'Mating Season', an adult animated comedy from the creators of 'Big Mouth'.

Other upcoming animated shows include 'Long Story Short', from 'BoJack Horseman' creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, which is set to premiere on August 22. (ANI)

