Mumbai, May 21: The makers of “Zootopia 2” have unveiled the new teaser trailer, which shows the characters Judy and Nick are back in investigation mode. Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Nick Wilde, voiced by Jason Bateman. It teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

In the film, which opens only in theaters November 28, Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. According to Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, a larger world is in store for fans. 'Zootopia 2' to Hit Indian Cinemas in November.

“We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” said Bush. “Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.” Zootopia 2, Avatar 3, Snow White, Fantastic Four and More – Check Out Disney's Full Release Slate for 2025!.

'Zootopia 2' Teaser Out

Director Byron Howard said that the trailer features the original song ‘ZUTU’ by Zootopia’s finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Howard added: “Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!” From the Oscar-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. Walt Disney Studios India will release “Zootopia 2” in India on November 28.

