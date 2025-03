Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Disney has confirmed that a sequel to the beloved animated film 'Coco' is officially in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Coco 2' is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2029. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared the exciting news with fans and investors at the company's Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Though the project is still in its early stages, Iger's announcement has left audiences eager for more details.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humour, heart, and adventure, and we can't wait to share more soon," Iger said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel will bring back the key members of the creative team from 'Coco', including director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina.

Mark Nielsen, who previously worked on 'Toy Story 4' and 'Inside Out 2', will serve as the producer for the highly anticipated film.

Released in 2017, 'Coco' became an instant classic, earning widespread acclaim for its vibrant animation, rich cultural storytelling, and unforgettable music.

The film follows Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician, who is accidentally transported to the 'Land of the Dead'.

There, he embarks on a journey to seek out his great-great-grandfather, a deceased musician, in hopes of convincing his family to allow him to follow his musical passion.

'Coco' won numerous prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Remember Me,' composed by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

In addition to the Oscars, the film also earned a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture-Animated, a BAFTA for Best Animated Film, and several Critics' Choice Awards.

In addition to the 'Coco 2' announcement, Disney is also working on a Coco-themed ride-through attraction for Disney California Adventure, adding to the growing legacy of the 'Coco' franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

