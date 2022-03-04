New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Television personality Shibani Dandekar mourned the demise of legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne who passed away on Friday at the age of 52.

Taking to her Instagram story former Indian Premier League host Shibani Dandekar shared an all smiles selfie with the iconic cricketer and wrote a heartfelt tribute along with it.

"Completely crushed! Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember you warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room," Shibani wrote.

She added, "No doubt you are making people laugh in the cloud as we speak. Gone too soon. Rest in paradise, my friend."

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday.

He was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets. (ANI)

