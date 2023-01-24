Utah [US], January 24 (ANI): Co-writer of the original 2017 comedy, writer-director-producer Tracy Oliver was at the Sundance film festival recently and she confirmed that the film 'Girls Trip' is going to be back with a second part soon!

Speaking to Variety at Sundance, Oliver gave an update on the upcoming reunion of the film starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

She had a "definitive 'Girls Trip 2' update", Oliver claimed while attending the festival to promote the second season of her Amazon Prime Video series 'Harlem.' that it is going to happen!

"It's officially happening. I can say that," Oliver told Variety.

According to Variety, after Oliver revealed the information, actor Shoniqua Shandai, one of his 'Harlem' performers, yelled "Afrochella!"

She was referring to the yearly Afrochella festival, which is Ghana's largest cultural and musical gathering and takes its name from Coachella, an American flower crown festival.

The cast of 'Girls Trip' will be attending the festival, which has drawn notable musical artists from the area, including Shatte Wale, a collaborator with Beyonce, as per Variety.

The production schedule is not yet known because Oliver has not yet turned in her script.

Made on a low USD 16 million budget, the first 'Girls Trip' was a big box office success, earning USD 140 million globally. The film was produced by Packer, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, and co-written by Oliver and Kenya Barris from a plot they developed with Erica Rivinoja.

It also helped Haddish, who was lately in controversy, become a household name. (ANI)

