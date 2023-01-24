There are several actors in Korean dramas that leave a mark on you but you don't get to hear much about them. There isn't much fanfare around them at least in this part of the world. Kim Min Seok is one such bright star. This baby-faced cute actor has appeared in many superhit shows but you won't find many people talking about him. So on his birthday today, we decided to take you on a tour of five kdrama roles of Kim Min Seok you may have noticed but forgot to appreciate. Ryan Reynolds Takes NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ CapCut TikTok Trend to a Whole New and Hilarious Level With His Own Unique Edit! (Watch Video).

Descendants Of The Sun

The cute little thief in the army unit which had Song Joongki as the leader. He is so adorable in this series that you overlook his wrongs.

Kim Min Seok in Descendants of the Sun (Photo credit: Twitter)

The Doctors

Kim Min Seok is the young and sick doctor on the neurosurgery team who's condition makes him shave off his head. That once scene is enough to show what a great actor he is.

The Beauty Inside

Kim Min Seok is one of the many personalities that the female lead, played by Seo Hyun jin assumes due to her condition. He is a woman in a man's body and he got the mannerisms just right!

Innocent Defendant

Kim Min Seok's last act in the series won him a lot of praise. He was the perfect shock and awe element of this extremely dark and disturbing series.

A still from Innocent Defendants (Photo credit: SBS)

Lovestruck in the City

Min Seok can be a charmer too...who knew? This proposal scene is just too cute!

We liked him in Because This Is My First Life as well but these are our favourite picks of this very good-looking and talented Kim Min Seok. What about you?

