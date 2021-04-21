Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas has officially been postponed to October 2021 from its original May dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder and CEO of EDC organizer Insomniac, Pasquale Rotella shared an Instagram post, stating that the festival is being postponed after Clark County passed a reopening plan requiring 60 per cent of residents to be fully vaccinated before large-scale gatherings can take place.

"Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can't take that risk," Rotella wrote.

According to Variety, Rotella announced on April 8 that EDC Las Vegas was booked for May 21-23 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event that did not occur was supposed to be the first major festival in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic put live music on pause.

In his post, Rotella also revealed that the lineup was set to be announced on Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT.

"The team and I are heartbroken, as I know many of you are as well. For those who have stayed with us on this journey, I thank you. Your trust and loyalty is what gives us strength to keep moving forward," Rotella said.

Variety reported that EDC Las Vegas has already been rescheduled for October 22-24. Rotella noted that all tickets purchased for May will be honoured for the new dates, or customers can elect to receive a refund.

"I continue to believe it is important we get back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible, and I won't give up on trying to make that happen," Rotella said at the end of his post. (ANI)

