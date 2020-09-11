Washington D.C. [USA], September 11 (ANI): The biggest film festival of Asia - Busan film festival - has been postponed this year by two weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to Variety, the board of directors of the festival after a meeting decided that the festival will be shifted to October 21 - 30, 2020. The organisers also warned that the festival could also be canceled outright.

"Concern over the spread of COVID-19 after Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holidays was the main reason behind the rescheduling. However, if the Level Two social distancing protocol is continued or escalated during the rescheduled festival period, Busan International Film Festival may ultimately be canceled," Variety quoted the festival as saying.

"There will be no international invitations, nor will there be any receptions or parties hosted to provide networking opportunities for film industry professionals," the festival added.

For concentrating on film screenings, and minimising other events, official selections of the show will only be screened at the Busan Cinema Center, Centum City in compliance with the guidelines necessary for taking precautions against COVID-19.

The newly renamed Asian Contents & Film Market, Asian Project Market, and Forum BIFF will all be hosted online, reported Variety.

More Details of the show will be announced at a press briefing scheduled for Monday afternoon. (ANI)

