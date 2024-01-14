Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Crakk are all set to unveil the first song of the film. Titled "Dil Jhooom", the song will be out tomorrow, ie, January 15. Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a teaser of the song which they captioned, "Crakk in love! Dil Jhoom, Song out tomorrow #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa releasing on 23rd February 2024." Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal Battle in Aditya Datt's Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video).

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra, the song is a recreated version of Pakistani singer Ali Zafar's track 'Jhoom'. The song features Vidyut and Nora. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences. Apart from Vidyut and Nora, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Crakk Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal Goes Against Arjun Rampal in High-Octane Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Jhooom" Song:

Crakk is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No 21 (2013). As per a statement, the film is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Crakk is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.