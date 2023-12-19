Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal Battle in Aditya Datt's Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video)

Aditya Datt's Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa teaser pits Vidyut Jammwal against Arjun Rampal in a thrilling face-off, releasing February 23, 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 01:12 PM IST

The adrenaline-pumping teaser of Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa unveils an intense face-off between Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in Aditya Datt's high-octane thriller. Set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024, the film, backed by Datt, promises gripping action. Joining the cast are Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, adding allure to pivotal roles. The teaser amplifies anticipation for the clash between Jammwal and Rampal, hinting at an electrifying cinematic spectacle awaited by action aficionados. Crakk: Arjun Rampal Wraps Up Filming, Shares BTS Glimpses with Vidyut Jammwal and Crew, Pens Heartfelt Note on Insta! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Crakk Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Indeep Bakshi Reveals What Happened Between Him And Baadshah!
Close
Search

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal Battle in Aditya Datt's Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video)

Aditya Datt's Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa teaser pits Vidyut Jammwal against Arjun Rampal in a thrilling face-off, releasing February 23, 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2023 01:12 PM IST

The adrenaline-pumping teaser of Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa unveils an intense face-off between Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in Aditya Datt's high-octane thriller. Set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024, the film, backed by Datt, promises gripping action. Joining the cast are Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, adding allure to pivotal roles. The teaser amplifies anticipation for the clash between Jammwal and Rampal, hinting at an electrifying cinematic spectacle awaited by action aficionados. Crakk: Arjun Rampal Wraps Up Filming, Shares BTS Glimpses with Vidyut Jammwal and Crew, Pens Heartfelt Note on Insta! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Crakk Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Amy Jackson Arjun Rampal Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa cast Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Latest Update Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Release Date Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Updates Nora Fatehi Vidyut Jammwal
You might also like
Ram Gopal Varma Feels Vidyut Jammwal Looks Like ‘Greek God’ in His NUDE Pics at Himalayas, Says ‘You’ve Brought Out Animal in You’
Bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma Feels Vidyut Jammwal Looks Like ‘Greek God’ in His NUDE Pics at Himalayas, Says ‘You’ve Brought Out Animal in You’
Abhinav Shukla Calls Out Vidyut Jammwal for Lighting Fire Near a 'Live Tree', Labels it 'Unfriendly to Nature' (View Post)
TV
Tags:
Amy Jackson Arjun Rampal Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa cast Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Latest Update Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Release Date Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Updates Nora Fatehi Vidyut Jammwal
You might also like
Ram Gopal Varma Feels Vidyut Jammwal Looks Like ‘Greek God’ in His NUDE Pics at Himalayas, Says ‘You’ve Brought Out Animal in You’
Bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma Feels Vidyut Jammwal Looks Like ‘Greek God’ in His NUDE Pics at Himalayas, Says ‘You’ve Brought Out Animal in You’
Abhinav Shukla Calls Out Vidyut Jammwal for Lighting Fire Near a 'Live Tree', Labels it 'Unfriendly to Nature' (View Post)
TV

Abhinav Shukla Calls Out Vidyut Jammwal for Lighting Fire Near a 'Live Tree', Labels it 'Unfriendly to Nature' (View Post)
Vidyut Jammwal Goes Nude to Take a Dip in Himalayan Waters, Actor Also Announces Crakk and Its Release Date
Bollywood

Vidyut Jammwal Goes Nude to Take a Dip in Himalayan Waters, Actor Also Announces Crakk and Its Release Date
Nora Fatehi Is an Absolute Slay in a Sparkly Nude Bodycon Outfit and Animal Printed Jacket (View Pics)
Fashion

Nora Fatehi Is an Absolute Slay in a Sparkly Nude Bodycon Outfit and Animal Printed Jacket (View Pics)
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy Forgings IPO
20K+ searches
Jonathan Majors
20K+ searches
Vedanta share price
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
Google Trends Google Trends
Happy Forgings IPO
20K+ searches
Jonathan Majors
20K+ searches
Vedanta share price
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
HTET Result 2023
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google Trends10K+ searches
HTET Result 2023
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot