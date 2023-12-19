Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal Battle in Aditya Datt's Action-Packed Flick (Watch Video)

The adrenaline-pumping teaser of Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa unveils an intense face-off between Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in Aditya Datt's high-octane thriller. Set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024, the film, backed by Datt, promises gripping action. Joining the cast are Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, adding allure to pivotal roles. The teaser amplifies anticipation for the clash between Jammwal and Rampal, hinting at an electrifying cinematic spectacle awaited by action aficionados. Crakk: Arjun Rampal Wraps Up Filming, Shares BTS Glimpses with Vidyut Jammwal and Crew, Pens Heartfelt Note on Insta! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Crakk Here:

