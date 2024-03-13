Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Actor Vikrant Massey has won the Best Actor award for his performance in '12th Fail' at the 6th edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2024. He expressed his gratitude towards the makers of the film and the audience for giving him so much love and appreciation.

Vikrant expressed his heartfelt gratitude after receiving the award and said, "This is special; thank you to the critics for considering me. I have the real Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi Ji joining me today, and without them, this wouldn't have been possible. One person I want to thank is our director and writer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Ji. Thank you for being my home and mentor in this labyrinth called Bollywood. And lastly, thank you to the audience. It's still in theatres because of your love. I feel so blessed. Thanks to each and every critic."

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's poignant drama '12th Fail' won the coveted title of Best Feature Film.

Shefali Shah won the Best Actress award for her riveting portrayal in 'Three of Us'. Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in 'Jaane Jaan'.

The Critics Choice Awards also honoured the iconic Usha Khanna for her outstanding contributions to Indian cinema with a special award category.

'Nocturnal Burger' secured multiple awards in the short film category, while 'Kohrra' triumphed in the web series category. In the unscripted show category, 'Koffee With Karan' claimed the Best Unscripted show award.

Here's the complete list of winners

Feature films category:

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

Best Director: P. S. Vinothraj for 'Koozhangal (Pebbles)'

Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

Best Actress: Shefali Shah for 'Three of Us'

Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for 'Jaane Jaan'

Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for 'Goldfish'

Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for 'Joram'

Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for 'Joram'

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware for 'Three of Us'

Short film category:

Best Short Film: 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Director: Reema Maya for 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for 'Giddh (The Scavenger)'

Best Actress: Millo Sunka for 'Nocturnal Burger '

Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for 'Giddh (The Scavenger) '

Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for 'Last Days of Summer '

Web series category:

Best Web Series: 'Kohrra'

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane for 'Jubilee'

Best Actor: Suvinder Vicky for 'Kohrra'

Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for 'Trial by Fire'

Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for 'Jubilee'

Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for 'Lust Stories S2: The Mirror'

Best Writing : Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for 'Kohrra'

Special Category:

Gender Sensitivity Award: Fire in the Mountains

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award: Usha Khanna

This year's nominees are represented by 50 film critics from the Film Critics Guild and led by luminaries including Anupama Chopra (Chairperson), Stutee Ghosh (Vice Chairperson), and Shomini Sen (Secretary). (ANI)

