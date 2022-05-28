Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Actors Daniel Bruhl and Macaulay Culkin have joined the cast of Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's pandemic themed thriller 'Rich Flu'.

According to Variety, they will be starring opposite Rosamund Pike, who had previously been announced as the lead. Filming is set to commence this fall on the project in which a deadly disease starts killing off the richest people on the planet.

Also Read | After @MusiCares Helped Dawn Ritz Receive #MentalHealth Treatment, the Costume Designer … – Latest Tweet by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs.

At first, it strikes the billionaires, then the multi-millionaires, and so on. With the whole world panicking and headed for collapse, in hopes of saving their skin people are trying to flood the market with assets they no longer want.

'Rich Flu' will be the second feature from Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, whose 2019 directorial debut 'The Platform' was awarded best film and best F/X at the Sitges' Intl. Fantastic Film Festival. He's directing from a script he co-wrote with 'The Platform' co-writer Pedro Rivero, and David Desola, and with revisions by Sam Steiner, as per Variety. (ANI)

Also Read | Aryan Khan Gets Clean Chit From NCB in Drugs-on-Cruise Case, NCB Chief Says 'WhatsApp Chats Without Physical Evidence Hold No Value'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)