Bangkok, March 20: Samsung has officially introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A57 5G, in the Thai market. The device arrives with a significantly thinner profile and enhanced processing power, following several weeks of anticipation and retail leaks. While the company opted for a quiet launch without a major global event, the handset is now being showcased in physical retail stores across Thailand alongside the more affordable Galaxy A37 5G.

The Galaxy A57 5G features a refined build, measuring just 6.9mm in thickness, making it notably slimmer than its predecessor. It is powered by the new Exynos 1680 chipset, which reportedly offers substantial improvements in artificial intelligence processing and gaming performance. The smartphone also marks the introduction of several ‘Galaxy AI’ features to the A-series for the first time, including tools for smarter search and image editing. Oppo A6s 5G Specifications and Price in India.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has utilised Vision Booster technology to push peak brightness levels up to 1900 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus and features thinner bezels compared to previous generations, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

To maintain performance during intensive tasks, Samsung has upgraded the cooling system with a vapour chamber that is 13 per cent larger than the one found in the Galaxy A56. This hardware adjustment is intended to prevent thermal throttling during long gaming sessions or 4K video recording, allowing the Exynos 1680 to run at its full potential for longer periods.

Photography on the Galaxy A57 5G is handled by a triple-lens rear system led by a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. A key marketing focus for this model is its "Wide everywhere except the face" capability, which highlights the ultra-wide camera’s ability to record 4K video with improved stabilisation.

The front-facing 12MP camera also supports 4K video at 30 FPS, catering to creators and high-quality video calls. Samsung has refined its Image Signal Processor (ISP) to improve HDR video quality and low-light performance, aiming to reduce noise and enhance colour vibrancy in challenging environments. Vivo X300s, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch in China on March 30; Check Expected Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Price in India

In Thailand, the Galaxy A57 5G is available in three primary configurations. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at THB 16,999 as an online exclusive. The 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of storage retails for THB 17,999, while the top-tier 512GB storage version is priced at THB 20,999.

Samsung has launched an introductory promotion running from March 16 through April 5, 2026, offering a free storage upgrade for early buyers. Customers who purchase the 256GB model during this period will receive the 512GB variant at no additional cost. The phone is available in three colour options: Violet, Dark Blue, and Gray.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).