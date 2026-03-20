New York, March 20: The United States government has reportedly registered the domain names “Alien.gov” and “Aliens.gov,” drawing attention after US President Donald Trump recently reiterated plans to release additional files related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The registrations, confirmed through official domain tracking systems, have sparked widespread curiosity and speculation about their intended use. The timing of the move has fueled public interest, coming shortly after renewed political discussion around transparency on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the term now used by US agencies for UFOs.

Reports indicate that the domains were registered through official US government channels, similar to other .gov websites used by federal agencies. However, as of now, neither “Alien.gov” nor “Aliens.gov” hosts active content, and authorities have not issued a formal explanation regarding their purpose. Experts note that government domain registrations are not uncommon and are often secured in advance to prevent misuse, impersonation, or misinformation online. UFO Files: Donald Trump’s UFO Disclosure May Include Satellite Photos of ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

Alien.gov and Aliens.gov Domains Registered by US After Donald Trump’s ‘UFO’ Files Promise

The registrations come amid renewed focus on UFO disclosures following statements by Trump, who has suggested that more information about unexplained aerial sightings could be made public. While no direct connection has been officially confirmed, the proximity of these developments has intensified speculation. UFO-related transparency has been a recurring topic in US politics in recent years, with lawmakers and agencies facing growing pressure to release classified or previously undisclosed material.

Rising Focus on UAPs

Interest in UFOs, or UAPs, has increased significantly since the US Department of Defense began formally acknowledging and investigating unexplained aerial encounters. Congressional hearings and official reports in recent years have added legitimacy to the subject, while maintaining that no evidence of extraterrestrial origin has been confirmed. Registering domains such as “Alien.gov” may reflect administrative or communications planning tied to this evolving area of public interest. UFOs Spotted Over Nuclear Bases? Marco Rubio Claims Unidentified Objects Hover Above Restricted US Airspace in New Documentary ‘The Age of Disclosure’.

At present, US authorities have not clarified whether the domains will be used for public information, future disclosures, or internal purposes. Until further details emerge, the registrations remain a subject of speculation rather than confirmed policy direction.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AOL.com, Washington Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).