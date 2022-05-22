Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Actor and comedian John Mulaney's recent show in Ohio got a star opener in the form of Dave Chappelle, who came for a visit from his nearby Yellow Springs home to help out.

According to Deadline, a joke that offended some audience members including a couple who briefly engaged with him was about his recent encounter with a stage crasher at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chappelle said, "I mean, it wasn't a gun, it was a knife! A gun that identifies as a knife?" He reportedly also cracked a homophobic joke where he said, "Maybe you two are gay, I don't know, nothing wrong with that if that's the case."

At the conclusion of the opening set, Mulaney came onstage and hugged Chappelle.

As per Deadline, there have been some online complaints about Chappelle's surprise appearance from those still smarting from his allegedly transphobic comments in his Netflix specials, particularly, 'The Closer'. (ANI)

