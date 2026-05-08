Entertainment News | David Attenborough Marks 100th Birthday with Tributes, New Species Named in His Honour

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): David Attenborough, who has been the face and voice of countless wildlife documentaries, has turned 100 years old today. Tributes have rolled in from the worlds of science and popular culture on this occasion.

Attenborough is one of the natural historians who is known for presenting geographical series, including 'Planet Earth I, II and III', 'Blue Planet I and II', 'Frozen Planet I and II', 'David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet', 'Seven Worlds', 'One Planet' and many others.

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To mark the occassion, the Natural History Museum, London, has named a new wasp after David Attenborough. It is named Attenboroughnculus tau.

Taking to their Instagram, the Natural Museum shared the description of the new wasp. "Meet Attenboroughnculus tau -a 3.5 mm parasitic wasp. A recent study at the Museum revealed its unusual characteristics, over 40 years after being collected in Chile."

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It added, "This is both a new species and a new genus, meaning that it's too different from its closest relatives to fit into an established genus. Its unique traits include a strongly curved abdominal segment and a unique wing and leg structure."

The Natural Museum offered it as a tribute to David Attenborough's contribution to wildlife and global conservation.

"David shed light on these often-overlooked parasitoid wasps in his documentaries, showing the importance of insects for our planet. The name of this wasp celebrates how he has inspired generations of scientists, and encouraged more people to care about the natural world," wrote Natural Museum.

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The naturalist Chris Packham, who is known for presenting children's nature series 'The Really Wild Show,' extended his birthday wishes to David Attenborough and thanked him for his lifelong impact on "inspiring love and protection of nature."

Taking to his Instagram, Packham said, "Happy birthday Sir David, I'm part of that generation that grew up watching life on earth as a small child with awe and wonder, and ever since I've been listening to your voice, listening to your enthusiasm, and it connects me to nature, inspires me to spend my time trying to protect it. Happy birthday Sir David, my earliest memory of your work is Life on Earth, not the TV series, but the book that I devoured as a youngster, and it's one of the reasons I wanted to get a job in nature conservation. So thank you and happy birthday,"

"Dear Sir David, as Chair of Butterfly Conservation, I wanted to send you our heartfelt congratulations on your 100th birthday," added Packham.

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Football legend David Beckham paid tribute to David Attenborough by calling him a "natural treasure."

Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Happy 100th Birthday to our National Treasure David Attenborough."

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While tributes have been pouring in for David Attenborough on the occassion of the naturalist's 100th birthday, let's take a look at some of the most-watched shows of Attenborough.

Ocean with David Attenborough

According to the National Geographic website, at the heart of 'Ocean with David Attenborough' is an examination of the role the world's oceans play in sustaining life on earth. He begins by reflecting on the most striking underwater phenomena he's encountered during his career. Then, revisiting the same areas in 2025, with a broader perspective and more scientific insight, he delves deeper, exploring sweeping coral reefs, seagrass beds and rare marine species.

Planet Earth I, II and III

The first instalment of Planet Earth was broadcast in 2006, taking viewers on a journey through the planet's last true wildernesses and drawing attention to the profound effects of climate change, as per the website of National Geographic.

Returning 10 years later, Planet Earth II details how fast the planet has changed, and the ever more extreme lengths animals must go to in order to survive.

According to the website, released almost two decades after the original series, Planet Earth III covers more than 43 countries over five years, from deserts and grasslands to Arctic extremes, focusing on wildlife such as chacma baboons in the Tsaobis Nature Park in Namibia and southern right whales off the coast of Argentina.

Frozen Planet I and II

The two Frozen Planet series, broadcast in 2011 and 2022, focus on the extreme climates of the North and South Poles, studying how native species have adapted to survival in these hostile and unforgiving environments.

Following the polar seasons, each episode showcased a glimpse of life in the most remote places on Earth, bringing awareness to the threats animals face in these environments and looking at the ways in which they survive long, dark winters.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

First aired in 2020, A Life on Our Planet serves as a witness statement to the state of the Earth, investigating the broad-reaching effects of human-caused climate change.

The programme lays bare the reality of the vanishing Amazon rainforest, rising sea levels destroying habitats, and soil degradation causing food instability across the world, as per the description on the website.

Asia

Attenborough's seven-part Asia series surveyed the continent's immense ecological diversity and the often-extreme environments in which animals struggle to survive. In the high alpine mountains of the Himalayas, elephants navigate steep and rocky terrain, while further north, a frozen lake means life or death for a seal pup, according to the description of National Geographic.

Across the region, powerful currents create dangerous conditions along the Mekong and Ganges river systems, where fish and predators contend with natural forces and human development.

Through such landmark series, Attenborough continues to inspire awe, responsibility, and action toward protecting Earth's ecosystems for future generations. (ANI)

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