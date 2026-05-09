Entertainment News | 'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Anderson Confirms Divorce from Wife Jenna After 13 Years of Marriage

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): 'Deadliest Catch' star Jake Anderson has confirmed that he and his wife Jenna Anderson are ending their marriage after 13 years together.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the revelation was shared during the season 22 premiere of the popular show, where Jake opened up about the difficult phase in his personal life while also dealing with uncertainty in his professional life.

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While speaking about the separation, Jake said, "After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits."

He also spoke about the reason behind the split and shared that his work kept him away from home for long periods. "It's due to a lot of things. The major one is that I'm gone too much crab fishing," Jake said.

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The fisherman also spoke about his responsibilities as a father and his worries about work. "But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor's appointments, and I don't have a job," he added.

According to the episode, Jake and Jenna had already been separated for eight months when filming took place in fall 2025.

The former couple share three children together: son Aiden, 11, daughter Cadence, who will turn 9 next month, and son Luka, 6.

The episode also showed Jake trying to rebuild his career during a difficult time. During a meeting with his lawyer, he was advised not to invest more money into his ownership stake in the Titan Explorer.

"I don't want you investing any more money in your ownership interest in the Titan Explorer because that could end up being an asset that needs to be divided in the case," the lawyer told him, according to PEOPLE.

Jake and Jenna first met in 2009 at a festival in Seattle, as per reports. They got married in 2012, with fellow 'Deadliest Catch' captain Sig Hansen officiating the wedding ceremony. (ANI)

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