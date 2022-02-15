Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on Tuesday by jumping on the social media dance trend on the song 'Kacha Badam'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina posted a video of herself, dancing with her husband on the hook steps of the song.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Her Weight Loss Transformation Journey With Latest Post, Shares What Showbiz Expects from Actors.

The 'Ramayan' actor, who recently announced her pregnancy, flaunted her baby bump in a white tee, paired with blue denim jeans. Gurmeet also dressed in a matching outfit.

Along with the fun dancing Reel, Debina wrote, "Happyyyyy anniversary to us. We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other's hands..... what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel. @guruchoudhary."

Also Read | Friends’ LGBTQ+ Scenes Censored in China on iQiyi and Youku Streaming Platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gurmeet was recently seen in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal's song 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)