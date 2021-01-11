Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato on Monday in a video shared her new hairdo with fans while looking pretty with her new pink locks.

The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram and shared the new look in a video posted by her. According to E! News Demi sported a leopard coat and clear glasses as she showed off her tresses.

As it is well known that this isn't the first time the 'Confident' singer has dyed her hair pink. In fact, from blonde and brown to blue and red, Lovato loves to change up her style and has played with a number of hair colours over the years.

She's also played with her hair length, going from long to super short. Back in November, Lovato partially shaved her head for a bold and beautiful undercut. Now, Lovato has changed up her look once again. (ANI)

