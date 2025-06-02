Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Dhanush has joined the growing list of admirers congratulating D Gukesh for his impressive win over five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Norway Chess 2025.

The victory marked Gukesh's first-ever classical win over the Norwegian grandmaster. The 19-year-old also became the second Indian player to beat Carlsen in the competition's history, following grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, actor Dhanush praised Gukesh for making the country proud and showing composure after the victory. "Many congratulations to @DGukesh on beating world No. 1 and making the whole nation proud. Your composure after your victory is very commendable and an inspiration to everyone," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Gukesh's performance. He called it an "exceptional achievement" and wrote, "An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best. His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead."

Carlsen had the upper hand over Gukesh for most of the match, but in the end, he couldn't control his nerves, and the teenager turned the tables and went on to win. With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third place in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, now just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Earlier, on May 27, the marquee clash of Round One at Norway Chess 2025 lived up to expectations as Carlsen launched a classic king hunt to defeat reigning World Champion D Gukesh in a thrilling encounter. This was their first classical match since Gukesh won the world title, and it also marked Carlsen's return to individual classical chess after nearly a year. (ANI)

