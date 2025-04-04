Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra paid his last respects to his dear friend and colleague Manoj Kumar who passed away on Friday morning at the age of 87.

Dharmendra paid his respects at the residence of the late actor today.

The two actors shared a strong bond and collaborated in several iconic films, including 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Maidan-E-Jung', and 'Shaadi.'

"We have many memories together. We spent our earlier days in the film industry together" Dharmendra said.

Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal in patriotic films, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with films that inspired nationalism and pride.

His passing has left a void in the film industry, with leaders, colleagues, and fans mourning his loss.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his deep sorrow in a statement, describing the loss of Manoj Kumar as a significant blow to Indian cinema.

"With the demise of veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar, we have lost a great personality in Indian cinema. His films instilled patriotism and Indian social values, making the name 'Bharat Kumar' truly meaningful," he said.

Fadnavis praised Kumar for his influential films like Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, and Upkaar, which celebrated India's culture, unity, and national pride.

Kumar, who passed away at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, had been struggling with liver cirrhosis and other health complications.

His son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites would be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, have paid tribute to the late actor.

PM Modi praised Kumar as an "icon of Indian cinema," whose films continue to inspire national pride.

Other prominent figures, such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, also expressed their condolences.

Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actress, highlighted Kumar's significant role in fostering patriotism through his cinematic work, and said, "He raised the sentiment of patriotism among the countrymen."

Kumar's legacy, recognized with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, will continue to influence future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. (ANI)

